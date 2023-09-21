HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lana Del Rey has friends down in Florence, Alabama – and she certainly has some fans down in Huntsville right now, hailing from all over the country.

Fans from New York to Seattle to New Mexico and California have already started lining up for Del Rey’s Thursday show at the Orion Amphitheater. News 19 spoke to a few fans outside the amp who have been camping since Monday, ready to hear their songs from their favorite albums like Norman F-ing Rockwell, Old Money, Wild At Heart and Cruel World.

“People are coming all over the country,” one fan, Elizabeth Dunlap, said. “We talk to each other, send each other lists back and forth, we have a Google doc we shared with each other about what we are bringing, what we weren’t, we packed a cooler a wagon.”

The Manhattan, New York-born artist has been spotted across Alabama doing everything from getting her nails done, taking in Downtown Florence, shopping at local businesses and serving at a southern staple before it was finally revealed she was recording at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.

Camping out for a concert isn’t for the faint of heart, as lots of preparation and dedication goes into waiting to ensure you get a good spot. Some groups, like the one outside the Orion, even have appointed ‘camping moms’ to make sure everything goes as it needs to in the days leading up to the show.

Pictured left to right: Jay Pruitt, Hannah Wilson, Anna Pruitt, Ally Hunter and Elizabeth Dunlap These Lana fans show off their camping setup prior to her Thursday concert at the Orion.

“They are like the mom of camping, (pointing to friends Anna Pruitt and Dunlap) they always have everything, and anyone needs,” Ally Hunter said.

This isn’t the first rodeo when it comes to camping out for this particular group of fans found waiting for singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, as this activity is exactly how they met a year ago. “The four of us actually met last year camping out for a concert in Atlanta, and we have plans to go to more concerts together this year,” Dunlap said.

When asked why they like Lana and her music, the group’s answers all came back to one simple thing – they connect to it.

“The big thing about her, especially being in Alabama, she romanticizes the mundane things – trailer parks, gas stations, and she makes like simple life seem glamourous,” fan Hannah Wilson stated.

“She gets my emotions out for me, so I do not have to feel bad,” said Jay Pruitt.

“Small-town people can still feel special,” Dunlap added.

One fan even alluded to Lana’s time spent across North Alabama when discussing her love for the musician. “She is all that and old Hollywood glamour, she is anything you can be. She is a beautiful woman who can also work at a Waffle House,” said Hunter.

Camping isn’t the only way these fans have shown their dedication to Del Rey, as they all have their own unique Lana-inspired tattoos.

Lana fans show off their Del Rey-inspired tattoos while camping out before her Thursday show at the Orion Amphitheater.

Anna Pruitt shared one final message for Del Rey ahead of the show, a thought shared by the group: “Lana, we love you – we have been waiting 11 years for this.”

Lana Del Rey will take the stage at the Orion Amphitheater on Thursday night, as doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.