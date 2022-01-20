Kidney transplant recipient Gary Burley reacts to UAB’s medical breakthrough

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A breakthrough medical procedure at UAB is forwarding kidney transplant research. The hospital announced the first successful pig-to-human kidney transplant Thursday. It’s a big step in medical research and a sign of hope for transplant patients.

Thursday’s announcement is huge for not just science and medical research, but also the hundreds of thousands of people who are eagerly waiting for the gift of life.

UAB researchers say about 40% of people waiting for kidneys can die within five years if they don’t get a transplant, and for many, it can take several years to find a perfect match. That’s why finding another organ source has been a top priority.

Gary Burley is a former NFL player who had a kidney transplant in 2019 after his kidneys failed following chemotherapy to treat a cancer diagnosis.

CBS 42 spoke with Burley about his journey. He had over 50 potential donors that fell through for one reason or another before finding his perfect match. He said this breakthrough shows just how important kidney transplant research is.

“They’ve been talking about pig kidney transplants for quite some time and now it’s finally been done. Man, you don’t know what a relief that is for the hundreds of thousands of people that are waiting on a kidney. UAB has jumped on board and had a successful operation. I’m thinking that’s going to open a bunch of doors for a lot of people,” said Burley.

Having this as a possible option for patients opens a lot of doors for treatment and care. It also highlights the importance of organ donation.

Right now there are about 100,000 people on the kidney transplant waitlist. Burley encourages you to help save a life by becoming an organ donor.