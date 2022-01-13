Kidnapped Georgia teen found safe in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Louisiana man is in jail after a teenager who had been kidnapped from Georgia was recovered in Alabama.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 16-year-old was kidnapped from Clayton County, Georgia and recovered in Montgomery. The kidnapping suspect who was arrested and charged with the crime has been identified as Ronald Rodas, 41, of Louisiana.

The teen’s recovery came about when officers with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation and officers with the Montgomery Police Department received information concerning the teen’s whereabouts along with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of a business located at 3619 Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery. After locating the vehicle, officers were able to rescue the kidnapped teen.

Police are investigating the kidnapping.