BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In that moment, Kent Waldrep felt like his head had been cut off from the rest of his body.

On October 26, 1974, Texas Christian University’s football team was at Legion Field in Birmingham to play the Alabama Crimson Tide. Waldrep, then a running back for TCU, had just tried to make a run before being tackled and landing on his head.

“At the moment my head hit the artificial turf, I sensed I was standing on my head and then began slowly floating to a horizontal position,” Waldrep told a group of Congressmen during a House of Representatives committee on spinal cord regeneration in 1980. “Then, there was nothing.”

Kent Waldrep as a player for Texas Christian University. (Courtesy of the Waldrep family)

That was the last time Waldrep would ever walk. For the rest of his life, he would remain paralyzed from the waist down.

Waldrep, who died days shy of his 68th birthday Sunday, spent the rest of his life advocating for those with disabilities, raising millions to fund research into cures for spinal cord injuries and even having a hand in shaping the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“He was the epitome of mental fortitude and perseverance who never quit,” said Charley, Waldrep’s son. “No matter how bleak the situation could be, he broke through so many boundaries and barriers he was supposed to and there were not limits to what he could or couldn’t do.”

What had begun as a tragedy for Waldrep bloomed into a lifelong relationship with Alabama, as well as head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant. In “The Last Coach: A Life of Paul Bear Bryant,” author Allen Barra wrote about how Bryant would often go to visit Waldrep in the hospital in Birmingham.

“He came in and would act like nothing was wrong,” Waldrep told Barra. “And then Mom and Dad years later told me he would go out in the hall and cry with them.”

After TCU stopped paying Waldrep’s medical bills, Bryant started a fund to cover both his medical expenses and buying a customized van for him to be able to get around in. Then-Gov. George Wallace got Waldrep in touch with the doctors who helped him after he was paralyzed during an assassination attempt while running for president in 1972. Wallace even provided a plane to move Waldrep to a hospital in Houston for treatment.

“They raised more money in Alabama than TCU ever spent on me,” Waldrep said in “The Last Coach.” “Coach Bryant had no responsibility for me at all. No one in my family expected anything. He assumed the responsibility that my own university did not. He did it from the heart.”

Kent Waldrep with his son, Charley. (Courtesy of the Waldrep family)

Charley said his father would speak with Bryant on the phone once a week until the coach’s death in 1983. Waldrep would later speak at Bryant’s funeral.

“Besides my dad’s dad, he was probably the most important man in his life,” he said.

Years after his death, Bryant still found ways to help Waldrep. Through the Bryant scholarship program, which provided scholarship money for the children of his players, Bryant ensured that both of Waldrep’s sons, Charley and Trey, would be able to go to the University of Alabama. Charley would play for the Alabama men’s baseball team and graduated in 2013 while Trey would graduate in 2010.

“Once I found out, it was a slam dunk,” Charley said. “There was no more need to look around or try to figure out what I was going to do.”

It was at UA where the Waldreps understood the true reach their father had.

“I can recount to you a number of stories of being on campus, being on the team, where people would talk about my dad,” Charley said.

Trey Waldrep said the influence Alabama had on his father stayed with him.

“It was very obvious from a young age that Alabama was just a very special place for my father,” he said. “The way the whole community supported my dad. It impressed this level of care and appreciation where ‘Why wouldn’t I apply to a school like Alabama.”

In many ways, Waldrep’s life truly began after he was paralyzed. He would go on to found the Kent Waldrep National Paralysis Foundation. In 1996, he wrote his memoir, “Fourth and Long: The Kent Waldrep Story.”

“He hoped to remove a few of the barriers that affected those in the country with disabilities,” Trey said. “His legacy was helping others and helping to build a brighter and better future.”