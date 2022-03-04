DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances.

Kenneth Glasgow, who is the half-brother of Rev. Al Sharpton, has already pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges.

Glasgow is accused of distributing cocaine with another unnamed suspect.

On Thursday, his lawyer said he couldn’t comment on any possible co-defendant because the indictment has been sealed.

The court has accepted a request for a continuance in Glasgow’s case. Now, it won’t go to court until June 27, and it could be pushed back to the middle of December.

This is not Glasgow’s first run-in with the law. In 2018, he was arrested and charged with capital murder. However, those charges were dismissed in 2021 after a grand jury could not find probable cause to indict him.

Glasgow founded the ministry The Ordinary People Society and has worked to restore the voting rights for those with criminal convictions.