ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama’s U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Senator Richard Shelby brings added significance to the Wiregrass.

Enterprise native Katie Britt, has been running in second place behind former POW and small businessman Mike Durant in recent polls. None of the Senate candidates were at the recent Enterprise Chamber of Commerce’s Peanuts and Politics forum. However, Britt’s father, Julian Boyd, briefly spoke to the audience.

As a dad, Boyd said he is excited about the possibility of his daughter becoming the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate.

In addition, Britt is a fifth-generation Coffee County resident.