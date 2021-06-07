Katie Boyd Britt files to run for Richard Shelby’s U.S. Senate seat

Katie Boyd Britt has filed to run for Richard Shelby’s U.S. Senate seat. (Photo courtesy Business Council of Alabama)

ALABAMA (WHNT) — There are now three candidates in the race for U.S. Senator Richard Shelby‘s seat.

Katie Boyd Britt, who resigned as head of the Business Council of Alabama last Friday, officially declared her candidacy in a filing with the Federal Election Commission the same day.

Despite the filing, Britt has not publicly announced an intention to run for the seat.

Britt, who previously served as Shelby’s chief of staff before leading the BCA for the last two years, joins incumbent Congressman Mo Brooks, along with Lynda Blanchard, who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, in the race for the seat.

Shelby announced in February that he would not seek a seventh term in the Senate, retiring after 36 years of service.