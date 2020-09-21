Jury won’t hear what whiskey-drinking suspect told Alabama sheriff

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jury won’t hear what a man charged with killing his ex-wife told a sheriff afterward. That’s because the suspect was drinking whiskey, and the sheriff supplied him with cups of ice.

The Decatur Daily reports a Morgan County judge ruled that Roger Stevens’ statement to authorities won’t be admitted when the case goes to trial later this fall. Defense attorneys said in a court motion the statements should be thrown out because prosecutors acknowledged the sheriff helped supply Stevens with alcohol.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely and others talked their way into the cab of Stevens’ tractor trailer, where the suspect was drinking whiskey right after his ex-wife, Kay Letson Stevens, was shot and beaten to death.

