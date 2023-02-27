MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doctor accused of causing a fatal crash while driving under the influence is set to be in court Monday for jury selection, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla is accused of causing a deadly crash, killing University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas in 2020. Thomas was a passenger in Nakhla’s car that left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Thomas and Nakhla were seen shortly before the crash on surveillance video having drinks by the pool of the apartment complex where they both lived, according to a traffic homicide investigator during the preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing also revealed that the two left the apartment complex at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020 and the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. According to prosecutors, the data recorder on Nakhla’s sports car captured him going 138 miles per hour on the West I-65 Service Road.

Nakhla’s lawyers claimed at the time that there was not yet proof that alcohol played a role in the crash.

After he was charged with manslaughter, Nakhla was fired from his position as a neurosurgeon at Mobile Infirmary. In September 2021, Nakhla’s charges were upgraded from manslaughter to murder.