MONTOGMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles this morning unanimously denied parole to Judith Ann Neelley.

Neelley was convicted of the 1982 murder of 13-year-old Lisa Millican. Neelley and her husband abducted Millican from a Georgia mall, then raped and tortured her before Judith Neelley took her to Little River Canyon, injected her with drain cleaner, then fatally shot her and pushed her into the canyon.

Actions Gov. Ivey said “can only be described as pure evil” in a letter to the parole board urging them to deny her parole.

Neelley was initially sentenced to death, but former Gov. James commuted her sentence, allowing her to be up for parole this morning.

During the hearing today, family members and attorneys from northeast Alabama talked about how Neelley is a monster who needs to stay in prison.

She will be up for parole in five years.