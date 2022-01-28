MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A three-judge panel has refused to stay its decision that orders Alabama to draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections.

The panel on Thursday denied Alabama’s request to put the injunction on hold as the state appeals the decision.

In a sometimes strongly worded ruling, the judges reiterated findings they believe show the current map likely violates the Voting Rights Act and that demographic shifts merit the creation of a second district with a substantial number of minority voters.

Alabama is currently represented by one Black Democrat elected from the state’s only majority-Black district and white Republicans elected from heavily white districts. About 27% of the state’s population is Black.