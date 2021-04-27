Judge rules Morgan County man can remain free while waiting for Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Marshall County man will remain free on bond while awaiting his trial on charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled the information prosecutors wanted to use to put Joshua James of Arab back behind bars pending his trial could not be used to reopen a detention hearing, according to federal court documents.

James, a member of the Oath Keepers, faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and unlawfully entering a restricted area. He was released April 9 with a number of conditions.

Prosecutors said they discovered new evidence that James assaulted law enforcement after entering the Capitol building. The evidence was on James’s phone and two officers’ body cameras.

But in his ruling, Mehta agreed with James’s attorneys that the evidence already existed at the time of James’s April 9 detention hearing and was therefore not new — it just wasn’t presented in court. As a result, the evidence doesn’t warrant reopening the hearing.