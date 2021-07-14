Judge OKs media request for access to Limestone County sheriff trial

FILE – In this July, 9, 2008 file photo, Limestone County, Ala., Sheriff Mike Blakely speaks to the media following the crash of a small airplane. Blakely, who is in his 10th term in office, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, on multiple theft and ethics charges, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. (Kim Rynders/Athens News Courier via AP)

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday reversed course and will allow reporters to witness jury selection in the corruption trial of a longtime Limestone County sheriff.

Retired Criminal Appeals Judge Pamela Baschab, who is presiding over the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, granted the request from media organizations. They included the Alabama Press Association and the Alabama Broadcasters Association joined with newspapers and television stations.

Baschab had initially barred reporters and the public from attending jury selection.

Members of the public have a constitutional right to attend criminal court proceedings, the media groups said, adding that Baschab’s decision to hold jury selection “in secret is unconstitutionally overbroad.”

Referring to reports that the judge closed the selection process for the comfort of potential jurors, media members argued that the judge failed to take less restrictive steps that could include asking potential jurors sensitive questions in her office.

In office since 1983 and indicted in 2019, the 70-year-old Blakely has pleaded not guilty to a dozen felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans and solicited money from employees.

Deputies who work for Blakely were used to guard doors and keep the public and media members out of his trial, news outlets reported. The public presumably will be allowed once testimony begins.

Blakely has continued to work since Alabama law doesn’t require that an indicted sheriff be suspended or removed. A felony conviction would result in his automatic removal from office.