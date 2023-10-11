MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge affirmed the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s power to void its awarding of licenses prior to issuing the licenses.

The company Verano Alabama was awarded an integrated facility license in June during the first round of licensing but not during the second round in August.

Verano Alabama then filed a complaint with the court, saying the commission lacked the authority to rescind that license award.

Judge James Anderson dismissed that complaint Wednesday, writing in his decision:

“If a ‘license issued’ is not a property right, then its precursor, a ‘license awarded,’ surely cannot be a property right, and the Commission was within its inherent power to rescind or void that award without the circumstance or obligations accompanying a ‘revocation.'”

This dismissed complaint is just one of the legal challenges the AMCC is facing. Another lawsuit led by the company Alabama Always is still going forward, with a hearing on an alleged Open Meetings Act violation scheduled for Oct. 18.

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the state house. Its posted agenda shows it will consider rule changes to the application process.

Read the full court document on the decision below: