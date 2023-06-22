OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Stunning new details emerge during Wednesday’s bond hearing as testimony revealed the Auburn mother, who police say killed her severely thin son, was a licensed counselor who claimed the child died from a reaction to VapoRub.

A Lee County Judge is deciding if Kelly Watford, 47, will be released on bond. On June 14, medics were called to the Core Drive home and found her 6-year-old son, Sulivan, unresponsive. According to court documents, Watford claimed Sulivan became unresponsive while she was bathing him, and she never left him unsupervised during the bath. A postmortem report indicated drowning, fluid was escaping from Sulivan’s mouth, while life-saving measures were underway.

During the autopsy, fluid was found on the top of his nasal cavity, and in his lungs, consistent with drowning. In terms of his weight and physical appearance, prosecutors believe Sulivan couldn’t walk or sit up without assistance.

The exam indicated Sulivan weighed just 21 pounds at the time of his death.

Judge Russell Bush said pictures of 6-year-old Sulivan taken by Auburn police shortly after his death are “like nothing he has ever seen outside of Holocaust documentaries.”

On Wednesday, Watford entered the courtroom for a hearing, where she wore prison coveralls, her gray hair in a half braid and kept her head down, never looking at anyone. Per the request of her lawyer Algert Agricola, cameras were not allowed in the courtroom. Prosecutors Garrett Saucer and Clay Thomas argued Watford was a clear danger to society and should be held without bail. However, Agricola argued she should get a bond since she was not a flight risk or danger to the community.

According to Wednesday’s testimony, Watford is a licensed professional counselor who had worked at the Lee County Department of Mental Health. Sulivan’s father, Mark Watford, is facing aggravated child abuse associated with his death and has since been released from jail on $30,000 bond. WRBL did not see Mark Watford in court, but did confirm via testimony he is a registered nurse who works at an Opelika plasma center. According to testimony, the family homeschooled their seven children and had not taken them to a doctor since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears Sulivan may have never been to a pediatrician. Watford no longer has custody of her other six children.

Chad Smith, a former co-worker and current family counselor in Opelika, testified Watford was good at her job and, based on what he knew of her, would not be a danger to society. However, Smith became visibly upset when prosecutors showed him pictures of Sullivan taken shortly after his death. When asked whether he would leave a child alone with Watford, Smith testified he would not.

During testimony, it was alleged that on the day of her son’s death, Watford told investigators her son was coughing and she used a VapoRub she had never used on him before. Watford’s mother, Janet Dean, and brother claimed she told them Sulivan died from an allergic reaction to the rub.

Watford’s mother and brother testified she was a good person who excelled in school, cared for others, and was a good mother. They both testified Sulivan was a “picky” eater. Dean testified she saw the 6-year-old boy sitting up and playing the day before he died. Immediately after this part of her testimony prosecutors stood up and told the court Dean may have just legally exposed herself. Judge Bush read Watford’s mother her Miranda Rights.

When prosecutors showed both Watford’s brother and Dean photos of Sulivan taken shortly after his death, they were visibly shaken and upset. When asked by prosecutors, if what Wadford’s mother saw in the pictures looked like Sulivan had died from an allergic reaction to a vapor rub, Dean testified “No, sir.”

Agricola said the judge could confine Watford to house arrest and require her to pay for an ankle monitor. Agricola declined to comment after the hearing. However, prosecutors argued Watford is a danger to the community and alleged testimony proves she was good at deceiving others, as well as covering up long-term abuse of Sulivan.