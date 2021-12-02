Judge approves request for former sheriff to travel outside Alabama

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A former sheriff will be allowed to travel out of state in December and January.

Court records show former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was found guilty of theft and ethics violations in August and removed from office, has been approved for a business trip to Kentucky in December and a trip to Oklahoma to receive an award at the International Professional Rodeo Association in January.

Blakely was initially sentenced to three years in the Franklin County Jail, followed by two years of probation.

However, Judge Pamela Baschab amended Blakely’s sentence in late August and removed the probation.

Blakely remains free on a $50,000 bond while appealing his conviction.