BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New court documents reveal that a plea and sentencing hearing has been set for Joran van der Sloot next week.

The hearing will be held on Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Hugo L. Black U.S. Courthouse. Judge Anna M. Manasco will preside over the hearing.

Van der Sloot was last seen in court in June when he pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and extortion. He was extradited to the U.S. from Peru, where he was serving a sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores.

Natalee Holloway, a Mountain Brook native, disappeared in 2005 while on a senior trip to Aruba. Despite never being charged in the case, van der Sloot was the last man Natalee Holloway’s friends had seen her with and has been considered a prime suspect in her disappearance for the last 18 years.

In 2010, van der Sloot allegedly told the Holloways’ lawyer that he would reveal where Natalee was buried for $25,000. As part of that agreement, the Holloways agreed to pay him an additional $225,000 if she was found. However, van der Sloot’s promise came up empty.

Van Der Sloot is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail. His trial has been delayed twice – once in June and once in September.

If convicted in the U.S. extortion case, Van Der Sloot would be required to serve out his sentence once his murder sentence in Peru has been served.