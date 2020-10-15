Jones: Tuberville charity filings raise questions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones is criticizing Republican challenger’s Tommy Tuberville’s financial record that included a nonprofit with a questionable giving record.

The Associated Press and The New York Times reported this week that the Tommy Tuberville Foundation spent one-third or less of its money on charitable activities to help veterans. Jones said Wednesday that his analysis indicated that only about 18% of the foundation’s money went to veterans while the foundation hosted a golf tournament and owned a truck.

Tuberville’s campaign has defended the work of the foundation and accused Democrats of spreading lies.

