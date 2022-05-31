DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — John Glanton, Jr., Dothan’s first Black commissioner, died Saturday. He was 98 years old.

Glanton made Dothan history in the 1970s as the city’s first Black commissioner. He then became the longest-serving commissioner in city history.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he remembers the genuine friendship between his father, former mayor Alfred Saliba, and Glanton, which was built on a mutual drive to serve the city.

Saliba said that as a homebuilder and a man willing to serve his community, Glanton’s legacy will not be forgotten by past or future leadership within the city of Dothan.

“John Glanton was cared for and liked by everybody regardless of whether they were black or white,” Saliba said. “His legacy was that but more, I think. His legacy was based on just being a really good man of high integrity.”

Saliba said that on behalf of the city commission, they are grateful for the work Glanton did for Dothan and that they will continue to build on the work he accomplished.