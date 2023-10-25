GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Parrotheads from across the country have gathered in south Alabama to celebrate the life of singer Jimmy Buffett.

For the first time, the annual “Meeting of the Minds” convention was held in Buffett’s old stomping grounds of Gulf Shores. Many of them call it a “family reunion” with this year feeling a little different.

This is the first time the “Meeting of the Minds” has been held since Buffett’s death two months ago. It’s a gathering of dozens of chapters of Buffett fan clubs under one umbrella–they have more than 2,500 signed up as of this weekend with hundreds more expected to come this week at the last minute. This is something they look forward to all year.

For more information on what’s happening where or when, click here.