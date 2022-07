JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested on a domestic violence charge that occurred Sunday in the Forestdale area.

27-year-old, Jordan McCoy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 3:16 a.m. and has since been released on bond.

McCoy has been placed on administrative leave, pending investigation results.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.