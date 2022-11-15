From left to right: Michael Wayne Hicks, John George Brooks, Danny Neil Slider and Bonnie Marie Elder (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating family members of four people who recently died in the area.

Anyone with information regarding family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Michael Wayne Hicks

Michael Wayne Hicks (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On November 8, 69-year-old Michael Wayne Hicks was found dead inside his apartment on 13th Avenue South. Birmingham Police found Hicks inside the apartment while performing a welfare check at the request of a neighbor.

In 2019, Hicks listed an address on Cooper Hill Road in Birmingham.

John George Brooks

John George Brooks (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

76-year-old John George Brooks was transported from his home on 60th Street West in Birmingham to Princeton Baptist Medical Center for treatment. He later died at the hospital on November 7 from natural causes.

Brooks previously listed an address in the 200 block of 34th Street South in Birmingham as a place of residence.

Danny Neil Slider

Danny Neil Slider (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

72-year-old Danny Neil Slider was found dead at his residence on Norman Drive in Leeds on November 12. The coroner’s office said Slider died from natural causes.

Slider reportedly has a son, brother, and aunt living, but their names and whereabouts are unknown.

Bonnie Marie Elder

Bonnie Marie Elder (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

61-year-old Bonnie Marie Elder died at Northway Health and Rehabilitation, where she was a tenant, from natural causes on November 13.

In 2018, Elder listed an address in the 900 block of Jones Avenue in Oneonta.