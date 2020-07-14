JeffCo. detectives need assistance identifying suspect in CVS attempted robbery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives need the public’s assistance in identifying a person in an attempted robbery on July 13.

Around 12:30 p.m., the suspect entered the CVS at 2000 Center Point Road and approached the pharmacy tech. He gave the victim a note demanding the she give him drugs or he would shoot her. Another employee realized what was occurring and approached the suspect, who then immediately fled the store.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives say the suspect is described as a light complected black man who is around 6 feet tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with a “Bass Pro Shops” logo on the front, grey gloves, dark sunglasses and a black ball cap with “Oakley” printed on the front in light-colored lettering.

The suspect fled the scene in a burgundy, four-door, small sedan, similar to a Honda Civic.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Ali Daniels at 205-731-2815.

