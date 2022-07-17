TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jeep crashed into La Gran Fiesta and left several people injured in Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at 5:34 p.m. at the restaurant in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South. The driver left the scene but was caught shortly after by Tuscaloosa County Sherriff Office deputies.

Police are investigating if the driver intentionally drove into the building.

Several people were injured, some are dealing with serious injuries.

