Jackson police chief indicted on ethics violation charges in Mobile County

by: Kendra Day

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The police chief of Jackson turned himself over to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.

Jerry Taylor, 54, has been indicted on theft of property and ethics violation charges. Less than an hour later after being booked in the Mobile Metro Jail, he was released on bond.

