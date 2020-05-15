Ivey won’t sign spending bill, wants plan for COVID-19 cash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is asking lawmakers to change a spending bill to detail how the state will spend more than $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief fund.
The Republican governor and Republican-controlled Legislature have been in a tug-of-war over control of the funds. Ivey wrote to legislators and told them she is returning the spending bill with an executive amendment to detail where the COVID-19 funds should be used.
Lawmakers will decide Monday when they return to Montgomery whether to accept the governor’s proposed changes.
