Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to sign agreements Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for two privately built prisons, despite lawmakers’ complaints about the pricetag and lack of public transparency and warnings from advocacy groups that such prisons won’t address chronic violence and severe staffing woes.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks but said the state must strengthen efforts to boost math and reading scores.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that she is recommending a one-year delay of the promotion policy scheduled to take effect at the end of this school year.

It will be up to the Alabama Legislature to change the law and implement the delay.

Ivey said they need to see spring test data to validate the minimum score for promotion to the fourth grade.