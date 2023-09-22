MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sept. 13, the Freedom From Religion Foundation publicized a press release that said a watchdog at Snead State Community College had reported “that President Joe Whitmore has been imposing his personal religious beliefs on Snead State employees and treating Snead State as a Christian college.”

In a letter to Whitmore, the FFRF said the complainant reported employees have been required to partake in Christian prayer before meals and at staff events and that each year Whitmore presented a “guiding bible verse” for the staff. The complainant said this left them feeling “uncomfortable and offended.”

The FFRF asked the college immediately cease holding prayer at staff events and that Whitmore halt his practice of including religious messages in official communications.

“A clear abuse of authority seems to be happening here — and that, too, in such a sensitive, private sphere as religion,” said FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor in a press release. “This has to end immediately.”

Later, on Thursday, the FFRF sent out a press release stating “Auburn University must put a stop to religion in its athletic programs.”

The release and letter to President Christopher Roberts was in reference to the baptisms that took place on Auburn’s campus at the Red Barn following a religious worship event through Unite Auburn.

The FFRF said a watchdog had received reports that Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze, men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl and baseball coach Butch Thompson were “involved in promoting a religious worship service to students on Sept. 12 called ‘Unite Auburn,'” during which Freeze baptized a student athlete.

“Auburn University is a public university, not a religious one,” FFRF Staff Attorney Chris Line wrote in the letter to Roberts. “It is inappropriate and unconstitutional for university employees to use their university position to organize, promote or participate in a religious worship event.”

In response to these two letters, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement on Friday: