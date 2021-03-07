Ivey: March 7 declared as Tuskegee Airmen Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed March 7 as Tuskegee Airmen Day in the state of Alabama.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II.

“I’ve declared today as Tuskegee Airmen Day in AL,” Ivey wrote on her Twitter Sunday. “To recognize these American heroes who served our country with honor in WWII, despite the discrimination & obstacles they faced at home. Their bravery continues to inspire us all.”

The governor’s proclamation not only honors the nearly 1,000 pilots, but the 14,000 navigators, instructors, mechanics, control tower operators, and other members that were apart of the Tuskegee training program.