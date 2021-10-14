Ivey to call special session to address redistricting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama legislators will return to Montgomery later this month for a second special session focused on redistricting.

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey set the special session for Thursday, October 28.

Ivey released a formal proclamation to legislators on Thursday, stating, “Thanks to your efforts, and those many, many others, our Alabama Counts! census campaign was a resounding success — event in the midst of a global pandemic — allowing Alabama to maintain our strong representation in Congress as well as billions of federal dollars.”

“Alabama’s census count was truly a team effort, and I am grateful for the work you and many others performed in your respective communities to count as many Alabamians as possible,” Ivey continued.

News 19 previously reported Alabama grew more than 2.5% from 2010 to 2019, based on estimates from the 2020 census. The state now has 5,024,279 residents as opposed to 4,779,736 just over ten years ago.

Ivey previously called a special session earlier this year to address prison reform, which ended with the state approving $400 million from the American Rescue Plan to help build two large prisons. The first will be in Elmore County and the second in Escambia County.