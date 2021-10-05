‘I’ve been hit’: 911 audio details timeline of events leading to Alabama police officer’s death

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Dispatch audio from 911 operators in Colbert County paints a clearer timeline of the events that led up to the death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner last weekend.

At 1:44 p.m. Friday, dispatchers told officers that someone had called 911 saying a person had fallen from a moving vehicle on Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals. The caller quickly clarified that the body was pushed from the vehicle.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the person in the road had suffered a traumatic head injury. They called for an air evacuation unit, but after realizing the person was dead, it was cancelled.

Then, the search for the killer began. Dispatchers told officers to be on the lookout for a gray Ford F-150 truck last seen travelling in the area of Avalon Avenue. A short while later, 911 got a tip that the vehicle may have been involved in a hit-and-run on Woodward Avenue. Officers from Sheffield quickly spotted the truck and began pursuit.

The suspect led officers on a chase from Sheffield back to Muscle Shoals. According to the radio traffic, the driver turned left off of Montgomery Avenue on to Avalon Avenue. He eventually turned off of Avalon Avenue into a parking lot near the Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant. Officers then attempted a maneuver to stop the truck.

At 2:26 p.m., Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson can be heard saying: “Shots fired! I’ve been hit! I’ve been hit!”

Dispatch calls for Muscle Shoals Rescue as well as two air evacuation units. Initially, they were only aware of the one officer shot.

A few minutes later, an officer on the scene shared the news, saying that in addition to Dotson, who had been shot in the vest and was not injured, a second officer had been shot and was “down.” The suspect was also described as “down”.

An air evacuation unit transported Sgt. Nick Risner to Huntsville Hospital for surgery, where he died Saturday at 9:52 a.m.

Brian Lansing Martin, 41, has been charged in Risner’s death.