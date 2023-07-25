MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is calling for new leadership at the Alabama Department of Transportation, led by Director John Cooper.

Ainsworth says some of the state’s major transportation needs are not being addressed, namely gridlock on I-65 he says could be fixed with additional lanes.

Ainsworth also disagrees with the West Alabama Corridor Project, which aims to connect Mobile to Tuscaloosa. He says that the nearly $1 billion project would benefit a fraction of the drivers I-65 sees every day.

“It’s time for new direction, new leadership in ALDOT, and people are tired of what’s going on with our state,” Ainsworth said.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office declined to comment on this but said there hasn’t been communication between her and Ainsworth on the issue.

“Make sure everybody understands, the ALDOT director serves at the pleasure of the Governor, and when you look at his leadership and his continued failed leadership, it’s time for him to go,” Ainsworth said.

ALDOT’s Chief of Communication Tony Harris said the Department has no response to Ainsworth’s comments.

Harris instead highlighted projects ALDOT has completed dealing with widening parts of I-65, saying in a full statement the following:

“In 2017, in the first weeks of her administration, Governor Ivey directed ALDOT to fast-track a project to widen Interstate 65 from Exit 242 in Pelham to Exit 238 in Alabaster. This project has been completed, carrying a cost of about $70 million. ALDOT in recent years funded construction of a new interstate bridge and expanded the interchange in Calera that will help accommodate the next major widening project on Interstate 65. Details about that project will be released later this year.

Interstate 65 is also getting attention in north Alabama. We expect to take bids later this year for an extensive rehabilitation project on the existing Interstate 65 bridges over the Tennessee River. This rehab project will extend the life of these 50-year-old bridges. Current estimated cost is $30 million. Multiple bridge replacements and upgrades are underway on Interstate 65 in south Alabama to preserve this major transportation route.

ALDOT is responsible for more than 11,000 miles of state and U.S. highways, as well as more than 1,000 miles of interstate highways. The State has various congested segments along all these roadways, making maintenance and improvements a constant necessity. The process of preparing the long-range plan for FY2024 through FY2027 began earlier this year. We’re already looking at the most congested segments of Interstate 65 and other roadways. We’re also continuing to focus on new and improved roadways to spur economic development, with a focus on congestion relief and economic development roads as required by the Rebuild Alabama Act.”

There is a joint transportation committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday at the statehouse. Lawmakers will likely discuss some of these concerns.