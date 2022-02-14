PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Some Prichard residents are upset as details about questionable spending by former and current water board employees continue to emerge.

The district attorney is investigating after a report showed questionable credit card charges that totaled nearly $4 million over the span of three years. Residents say they feel the group has taken advantage of them and they don’t understand how something like this could go unnoticed for so long.

Brenda Tucker has lived in Prichard 11 years and said it’s a ridiculous scenario.

“Were out here struggling, and for them to do that, it’s not fair,” Tucker said.

Gloria Highlands agreed.

“They didn’t have no business taking everybody’s money, so they deserve to do their time,” Highlands said.

Recent high water bills came into question when we spoke with these residents as well.

“It’s crazy because my water bill has never been higher than $49 and I got a water bill for $117 and it’s ridiculous,” Tucker said. “I feel like they are boosting up the water in order to get back the money they lost.”

Residents also had opinions on Nia Bradley, the former board manager at the center of the controversy whose purchases included Louis Vuitton and Gucci items and trips to New York.

“That’s a person who don’t use their mind or think and everything that’s done in the dark comes to the light,” Tucker said. “If you’re using the water company’s card then somebody’s gonna see it.”



But board attorney Jay Ross said the high bills and the questionable spending aren’t related.

“The estimations were not always correct and so these bills are catching up with people who were under billed,” Ross said.

There is an audit in-process and an investigation from the county DA’s office.