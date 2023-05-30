MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey signed House Bill 261, which will limit transgender students who play sports in public colleges and universities.

According to the bill, students will be required to play only with their biological sex.

“Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls’ sports in Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement on Tuesday. “It’s about fairness, plain and simple.”

Previously, in 2021, Ivey signed legislation that banned biological males from competing in K-12 girls’ sports.