PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An age-old debate in some religious circles ignited again Wednesday morning after the Southern Baptist Convention upheld the group’s decision to expel two churches that had women in leadership positions.

The SBC has now expelled five churches for having female pastors, three of them did not appeal the earlier decision.

In the SBC’s vote, nearly 92% elected to keep Fern Creek Baptist in Lousiville, Kentucky expelled and nearly 88.5% voted to keep Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California expelled. The SBC says the Bible reserves the office of pastor for men.

“It puts us all on the same page about what a pastor is and who a pastor is, a biblically qualified man,” says Mike Law, pastor of Arlington Baptist Church.

Dixie Ford is the pastor at Crosscreek Baptist Church in Pelham. She says Wednesday is a sad and frustrating day.

“I was raised Southern Baptist so these are the people who taught me to love Jesus and walk with Jesus and who helped me hear my call to ministry,” says Ford.

Ford became Crosscreek Baptist’s first woman pastor at the beginning of May. She says growing up she felt called to ministry but never even considered pastoring as a role she could fill, looking instead to missionary work. It wasn’t until her thirties she met her first woman pastor and realized her true calling.

“God created you in the image of God, same as men. God gifted you and when God calls you to do something, you do it,” says Ford. “Scripture is full of women leading, all through it, Old Testament and New Testament. God called and used women. The precedent is set in scripture.”

The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is an organization that supports women in leadership in the church. The Alabama Cooperative Baptist Fellowship says while it’s a sad decision, the debate of women leading in church comes down to people interpreting the Bible in different ways.

“One of our core beliefs is autonomy of the local church. That churches interpret scripture and churches decide how to best follow the leading of God and the living out of their call,” says Lucas Dorion, coordinator for the Alabama Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. “I think it feels very un-Baptist to be telling a church who they can and cannot call.”

The Alabama Cooperative Baptist Fellowship hopes the Southern Baptist Convention’s decision does not discourage any young girls who feel drawn to ministry.