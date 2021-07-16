‘It will take your life in a minute,’ many push for changes on Highway 45

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Within the past month, there have been two fatal accidents on Highway 45.

Local officials want to be heard about the issues they see on the highway. They hope someone will hear their pleas to make the highway safer.

More than 75 people have been killed in the past five years along the 60 miles of Highway 45 that stretches through Alabama.

“The sad thing is, is how many more lives is it going to take.” Liz Outlaw

Outlaw lost her granddaughter, Hannah Wright, in March. Wright was a passenger in a car driven by fellow Baker High School student, Rene Nguyen. Police say they didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of University and Highway 45.

This week marked four months since she was killed. “She never leaves my mind, she never leaves my heart,” said Outlaw.

Outlaw says she’s been pushing for changes along Highway 45. She wants there to be a flashing light or lights at the intersection where her granddaughter was killed.

“Every time I hear the news that someone else has been hurt or killed on Highway 45, it’s like I just want to storm that building and do something.” Liz Outlaw

She’s not the only one, the Washington County Sheriff, Richard Stringer, has been trying to get someone in Montgomery’s attention for years. “We just seem to be talking to deaf ears,” said Stringer.

He says he’s seen traffic at least double along the highway in the last two to three years. “Highway 45 much of the time looks like Airport Boulevard without any red lights. So you can imagine without any red lights, the speed at which they’re running,” said Stringer.

The highway runs 1,298 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Stringer says the only stretch of the road that is two-lane is the 60 miles of Highway 45 in Alabama.

He attributes some of the problems to the amount of traffic on the highway.

Just last week, he sent a letter with his concerns to Governor Kay Ivey, she sent a letter back, ultimately telling him to contact the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

“I’ve lost a lot of friends, I’ve lost loved ones on Highway 45, bloody 45. Something has to be done, we’ve got to get someone’s attention.” Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer

Neither Outlaw nor Stringer says they’re giving up their fight, and urge others to be cautious when driving on Highway 45.

“If you have to travel Highway 45, for God’s sakes be careful. It is a very, very dangerous highway. It will take your life in a minute.” Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer

Stringer says he has been getting help from State Representatives Shane Stringer and Brett Easterbrook. We reached out to State Representative Stringer Thursday, he said he is trying to schedule another meeting with Governor Ivey and ALDOT director.

When we reached out to Governor Ivey’s office, we were deferred to ALDOT.



ALDOT released this statement about Highway 45: