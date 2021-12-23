Investigators find car connected with disappearance of 68-year-old Center Point man

CENTERPOINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have located and recovered a Green 2011 Infinity SUV they believe is linked to the disappearance of 68-year-old Sterling Jones, of Centerpoint.

It’s a big break in a story CBS 42 News first reported on November 24, 2021. That’s when Jones had been missing for 30 days. He was last seen on Oct. 25. That’s the day his family said he left his home with another man headed to a casino in Mississippi. The man, according to his sons, is someone Jones barely knew — someone he’s only recently met during visits to the Birmingham Race Course Casino and a casino in Mississippi.

Following our story in November, Jefferson County investigators received a lot of tips.

“We did have a lot of information coming in from other citizens who had some knowledge of what might have happened and that’s good too. It all plays a part to piece together to what happened to Mr. Jones,” said Deputy Chief David Agee.

Agee said more than one individual is likely involved, “We think there may be a couple of people involved in the disappearance of Mr. Jones. Some things that happened clearly could not have been done by one person, so we need to identify everyone involved.”

Agee wants anyone who may have information about the individuals who may be involved in the disappearance of Jones to come forward and contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.