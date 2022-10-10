DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An investigator with the Dothan Police Department believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home over the Labor Day weekend.

During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, DPD investigator Morgan Owens testified that Blount allegedly used a racial slur while on the phone with his girlfriend which was overheard due to the phone being on speaker while attending a college football watch party on Sept. 3.

Mekhi Telfair, one of the suspects, was allegedly at the party and overheard the slur, Owens said. Owens testified that Telfair and Blount began texting each other and arguing.

Owens reported that Telfair supposedly asked Koston McWaters, a friend who was at rumored to be at the party, to drop him off in the proximity of Blount’s home. Owens claimed Telfair entered through the back of Blount’s home and killed him with a shotgun.

Both Telfair and McWaters are facing capital murder charges. Their attorneys have requested the judge to give Telfair and McWaters a bond.

Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis has sent the case to a grand jury.