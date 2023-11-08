SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding former Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland’s suicide last week.

The sheriff’s office says it seized some of Copeland’s electronic devices, including a cellphone found at the scene Friday, where the pastor took his own life.

According to the office, the devices have not revealed any additional information regarding Copeland’s death. The sheriff’s office also says it has not found any evidence indicating criminal law violations on those devices.

Copeland’s death came days after the 1819 News published a story that revealed that Copeland pretended to be a transgender woman online. The website also reported that Copeland allegedly wrote “erotic fiction,” including writing about the death of a local businesswoman, as well as using pictures of people in his life for online posts without their permission.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations division at (334) 749-5651.