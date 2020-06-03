Inmate with chronic disease who tested positive for coronavirus dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An elderly inmate with a chronic debilitating disease died at a local hospital after also testing positive for coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports 74-year-old William Hershell Moon was serving a life-sentence for murder out of Jefferson County at St. Clair Correctional Facility.
On May 27, Moon was transferred to a local hospital from St. Clair infirmary, in which he was housed after a previous hospitalization on May 13. Upon exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, Moon was subsequently tested positive for the virus. Moon’s exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy. The Alabama Department of Corrections extends its sympathies to the Moon family and his loved ones during this difficult time.
As indicated in the ADOC’s COVID-19 update published June 2, four inmates housed in the same small living area as inmate Moon also tested positive for COVID-19. This small living area within St. Clair’s infirmary remains on level-two quarantine, and the entire infirmary at St. Clair remains on level-one quarantine.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham florists to install floral memorial at Rotary Trail
- Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 4, 2020
- Moving from outrage to creativity: Oklahoma musicians,producers write songs to fight racial injustice
- Arkansas man delivers donuts to officers during protests