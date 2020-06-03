Inmate with chronic disease who tested positive for coronavirus dies

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An elderly inmate with a chronic debilitating disease died at a local hospital after also testing positive for coronavirus.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports 74-year-old William Hershell Moon was serving a life-sentence for murder out of Jefferson County at St. Clair Correctional Facility.

On May 27, Moon was transferred to a local hospital from St. Clair infirmary, in which he was housed after a previous hospitalization on May 13. Upon exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, Moon was subsequently tested positive for the virus. Moon’s exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy. The Alabama Department of Corrections extends its sympathies to the Moon family and his loved ones during this difficult time.

As indicated in the ADOC’s COVID-19 update published June 2, four inmates housed in the same small living area as inmate Moon also tested positive for COVID-19. This small living area within St. Clair’s infirmary remains on level-two quarantine, and the entire infirmary at St. Clair remains on level-one quarantine.

LATEST POSTS