LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm an inmate, who was found unresponsive, died at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputies were alerted by other inmates that a man was unresponsive in his cell on February 14, around 7 p.m.

Authorities said life-saving measures were immediately begun but the inmate was not able to be revived. The Lauderdale County Coroner pronounced the inmate dead.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death. The sheriff’s office said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

An autopsy and toxicology report have been ordered.

Authorities did not release the identity of the inmate.