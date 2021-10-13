Infant hurt in crash involving ambulance dies from injuries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say an infant has died from injuries he received during a two-vehicle crash in Alabama that involved an ambulance.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman told the Montgomery Advertiser that 4-month-old Israel Barrera was critically injured in the wreck on Tuesday afternoon. He died at a hospital. The ambulance and a Nissan Altima, in which the baby was a passenger, collided. The cause is still under investigation.

Coleman says there wasn’t a patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash. The two emergency medical service workers inside received minor injuries.

The driver of the Altima and another passenger received injuries that weren’t life-threatening.