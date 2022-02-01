MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Nine years ago this week, the eyes of the world were turned to Midland City after a Vietnam War veteran took a 5-year-old boy hostage after killing a school bus driver and kidnapping him.

On January 29, 2013, Jimmy Lee Dykes entered a school bus. The bus driver, Charles Poland, Jr., refused to let Dykes, 65, take the children and challenged him to shoot him. Poland, 66, managed to block the way and Dykes killed him. However, Dykes did manage to take 5-year-old Ethan Gilman off the bus and into his 6-by-8 underground bunker, which held several homemade bombs.

Ben Baker, superintendent of Dale County Schools, was principal of Ariton High School at the time. He credits Poland with saving many students’ lives that day by sacrificing his own and preventing Dykes from getting on the bus.

“We need to remember the sacrifice of Mr. Poland,” Baker said. “And let it be a reminder when you see a bus driver when you see somebody in law enforcement when you see a teacher remember the things they do every day. To take care of our community, to take care of our students. They are the backbones of our communities.”

For almost a week, the hostage went on, becoming the lead story on national news shows. On Feb. 4, an FBI Crisis Team used stun grenades and entered the bunker, killing Dykes and rescuing Ethan. The boy was later adopted by Rev. Brandon Turner and his wife, Nicci, in Abbeville.

Ethan will soon be 16 and is reportedly doing fine in school.

Years later, a mile-stretch of U.S. Highway 231 between Midland City and Ozark was dedicated in Poland’s memory. The Alabama Legislature subsequently passed the Charles Poland Law, making it a crime for a parent or adult to board a school bus without permission from its driver.

Looking back, Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson said Poland’s sacrifice gave in order to save the lives of the students aboard his bus.

“A wife lost her husband, children lost their father,” Sheriff Olson said. “So it’s not what I would call a joyful occasion, other than the fact that there was a child that was saved. But it brings back a lot of memories at this time.”