‘I’m sorry and I didn’t intend to do this’: Suspect arrested after woman killed by stray bullet in Alabama church

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of firing a stray bullet that killed a worshipper inside a church in Prichard this week said she didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

Kaillyn Harrism 26, is charged with murdering Grace Carter, a 65-year-old woman who was hit by a bullet fired into the Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Meaher Street while attending Bible study Tuesday night.

First responders originally came to the church for a medical call. Investigators later found a bullet hole in the door to the church. Prichard Police later confirmed a stray bullet came through the door hitting Carter in the chest.

Harris was taken to jail after turning herself in Thursday. As she was being led away to the Mobile Jail Thursday night, Harris cried and said she was sorry for her actions.

“I’m sorry and I didn’t intend to do this,” Harris said. “Anybody who knows me, know I got a good heart. And I ain’t intend to do this. Can y’all please forgive me.”

She was wanted for the death of Carter,

“I just want to say she was very cooperative and very remorseful of the situation,” Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight said. “It’s just such a tragic event that happened that altered the life of two families.”

Harris is charged with felony murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

“I think we as humans need to think about things before we do it because every action, there’s a consequence to it,” Knight said.

Prichard Police are now planning to discuss the case with the District Attorney’s office and talk with additional witnesses.