Identities of those killed in Jackson County dock fire to be released Wednesday

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — The identities of 8 people killed in north Alabama boat fire are expected to be released Wednesday afternoon, according to Jackson County emergency leaders.

A total of 8 victims, including 4 children, died after flames engulfed several boats at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro early Monday morning.

Jackson County Coroner John Jordan told CBS 42 that a 7, 9, 10, and 16-year-old died in the fire.

On Tuesday, several local, state, and federal agencies worked to pull boats and debris from the Tennessee River. Investigators do not expect to locate any additional victims.

“We’re cautiously confident that 8 victims is going to be the number. We continue to be thorough in searching the boats and the vessles and things that we pull out,” Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said.

Many neighbors live on house boats docked at the park. Some were forced to watch helplessly from the shore.

“You can’t comprehend people screaming for help, screaming, help me, help me, and you cannot do anything,” said Julie Jackson, who witnessed the fire.

Jackson and her family were spared, but her heart breaks for others who weren’t as fortunate.

“We watched every one of those boats burn. We watched the dock collapse and we knew that there was going to be people lost because there was nothing they could do and that could have easily have been us,” she said.

A total of seven people were rescued, according to fire officials.

The cause remains under investigation, but crews were focusing on one boat Tuesday during the probe. A total of 35 properties were impacted by the fire.

“This is somebody’s house and this is everything they had and for 35 of those folks everything is gone and for some of them it is much worse than that,” Necklaus said.

Necklaus said the investigation has been difficult for first responders. A peer support team will be on hand Wednesday to talk with those impacted.

“We are working through it. It is incredibly tough and our folks see a lot of bad things, but in 22 years, I cannot compare to this,” he said.

Some neighbors, like Jackson, want to see added precautions nearby. Jackson suggested having a rescue boat in the area in case of an emergency.

For now, she’s counting her blessings and remembering the lives lost in the fire.

“My heart goes out for them, I will miss everyone I knew, and we’ll survive but it is going to be a long time,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of some of the victims. If you’d like to donate, click here.

LATEST POSTS