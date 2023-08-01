PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder investigation is underway in Prichard after Demarcus Benjamin, 37, was shot and killed on Marengo Drive in the Alabama Village community. His ex-wife, Tamekia Brooks, hopes speaking out will bring those involved in her ex-husband’s murder to face justice.

According to Prichard Police, they found Benjamin shot once on Marengo Drive on Friday.

Brooks said she was getting ready to go to bed when she got the frightening phone call from Benjamin’s mother.

“I was getting ready to lay down, and his mom called me screaming,” recalled Brooks. “She was at work. And I couldn’t comprehend what she was saying. All I got was ‘Mark. Dead. Prichard.'”

Prichard Police investigators say after Benjamin was shot, the two suspects involved in his murder got in his 2018 Chevrolet Impala and drove off. The car has since been found and is in possession by Prichard investigators.

Investigators describe the two suspects involved with Benjamin’s murder as two men–one between the ages of 18-19 and the other is believed to be between 30 to 40 years old.

Brooks said she has no clue as to who would shoot the father of her two children as Benjamin didn’t reside in Prichard, according to her, but she sees the continuous cycle of gun violence in Prichard. As more lives are taken by street violence, Brooks said the cycle ruins multiple lives of multiple families.

“Not only you have to bury your loved ones there; you got to wait out to see if they’re going to catch the person that did this,” said Brooks. “If they catch them, are they going to plead guilty, or do you have to sit through a trial two or three years later?”

Benjamin was murdered on July 28. Waiting for answers days after his murder, Brooks contacted WKRG News 5, hoping to shine a light on her husband’s murder, as she won’t give up her fight for those responsible to be held accountable.

“I will not sleep,” said Brooks. “I will not sleep until whoever – one, two, three, four, five suspects, I don’t care, whoever involved – is behind them bars in Metro. It’s just that simple.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 331-0897.