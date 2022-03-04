LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday night, Mindy Tracey was doing what most pet owners do, taking her dachshund Bentley out one last time before going to bed.

“Bentley was over here where my shoes are,” said Tracy as she pointed to a fenced-in area beside her RV, “and the dog came in that part right there.”

At first, the stray was friendly, even wagging its tail as she spoke to him. “But as soon as Bentley barked at him the dog was very aggressive,” said Tracey. “He snarled, hair stood up and I thought Oh My God.”

For the next 15 to 20 minutes, Tracey fought to save her life and Bentley’s. “All I could see of Bentley was his teeth and his mouth and he was just screaming the worse scream.”

Every time she was able to break free she said, the dog would return and knock her down again. “The last time he took me down I didn’t think I was going to get back up I was so tired,” said Tracey.

Her screams for help were finally answered by her neighbor and so were her prayers. “I was like, please God don’t take me. I don’t want to come now. Please don’t let this be my time I don’t want to go this way.”

Bentley was also able to get away. “He’s a lucky puppy. The vet looked at him and said I’m pretty sure your Mama just saved your life.”

After a trip to the hospital, pink bandages cover puncture wounds and stitches to her arm and her abdomen but it’s the wounds that can’t be seen that will take longer to heal. “First time ever I fought for my life. I really thought he was going to kill me.”

The dog that attacked her is a brown and white hound-mix with no collar and no chip. He is under a ten-day hold and will have a rabies evaluation later this month, If he is not claimed by his owner and continues to show signs of aggression he will most likely be euthanized.