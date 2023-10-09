HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It has been 12 days since 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan went missing and his family is still searching for answers.

Logan was last seen at his home on September 25th near the LR Patton Apartments in Huntsville and law enforcement believes his life could be in danger.

His mother LaQueta Hurt says it’s been one of the most emotional months of her life.

“All I want is my child before my seeing eyes once more and again,” Hurt told News 19.

His mother says her son who goes by the nickname “June”, would never leave home without letting someone know where he was headed.

“I know my child wasn’t no bad individual. He wasn’t no thug and he wasn’t no gangster,” Hurt said. “My child just wrong crowd, wrong place, wrong time.”

Hurt, along with the rest of her family and law enforcement, have been searching for the teen non-stop since he went missing.

He’s described as being 5″6″ and weighs around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His mother says no parent should have to go through this kind of pain and she doesn’t wish this reality on any parent.

“Anybody that may know something may have seen something, I am his mother and I am being his voice so I encourage y’all to speak up. Regardless of his whereabouts and his condition, I just want June in front of me,” Hurt said.

LaQueta Hurt says she’s thankful for all the investigators involved doing all they can to find her son. For those who may have any information on Logan’s whereabouts, they’re encouraged to reach out to the Huntsville Police Department with any information that may be helpful.

The Department has said anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator April Payne at (256) 427-5044 or call (256) 722-7100.