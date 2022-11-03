WARNING: Some of the details in this article may be disturbing for some readers.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — New details have emerged about what police say appeared to be a domestic-related murder in Huntsville over the weekend.

According to a court document filed on Tuesday, 39-year-old Ronnie Cupps attacked 52-year-old wife, Teresa Ellen Cupps “with a claw hammer in the head and face.”

Ronnie Cupps (Madison County Jail)

The court record says the incident happened “on or about” October 27. Police found the woman dead inside the couple’s Boardman Street home on Sunday, October 30.

Cupps was arrested on October 31 by the Huntsville Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Marshals.

Cupps remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

A felon examination is set for the 39-year-old on December 7.