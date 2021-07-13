This Alabama city ranked first in affordability, third overall in ‘Best Places to Live’ list by U.S. News

(NEXSTAR) — When it comes to the best place to live in the United States, Colorado is not backing down- but neither is Alabama.

U.S. News & World Report published its 2021-2022 Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings on Tuesday, and while Boulder, Colorado, took the number one spot for the second year in a row, Huntsville, Alabama followed close behind in third after Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.

When it comes to affordability, however, Huntsville ranked first.

Based on a survey of more than 3,600 people, the annual Best Places to Live rankings examine key factors that people consider when moving to a new place, from typical commute time to average unemployment rate and housing affordability.

Boulder topped the list followed by Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Austin, Texas. Rounding out the top 10 were Colorado Springs, Colorado; Naples, Florida; Portland, Maine; Sarasota, Florida, and Portland, Oregon.

U.S News said the overall rankings show how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many U.S. metro areas, causing soaring unemployment rates and a rising cost of living in many parts of the country, a major consideration when people are considering a move to a new metro area. A changing view on ideal places to live was also a factor.